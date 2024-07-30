Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.92 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.560-0.750 EPS.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Harmonic stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLIT

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.