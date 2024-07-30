HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of GRYP stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 55,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $66,158.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,613.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the first quarter worth about $68,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

