HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of GRYP stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20.
Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Gryphon Digital Mining
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the first quarter worth about $68,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.
About Gryphon Digital Mining
Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
See Also
