Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 937.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after buying an additional 760,554 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 497.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 887,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 738,594 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11,750.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 568,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 564,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $15,367,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

