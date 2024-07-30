Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

HFWA opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $782.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 133.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

