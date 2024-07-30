Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hilltop Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $35.66.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hilltop Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
