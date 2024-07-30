Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hilltop Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

