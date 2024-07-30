Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $82.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $81.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,666,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 353,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after buying an additional 16,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.8% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

