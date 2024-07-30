Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Hope Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ HOPE opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp
In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,744,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hope Bancorp
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.