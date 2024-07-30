Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.07 million, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $97.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 118.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 969.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

