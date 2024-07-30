Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.530-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.53-2.57 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2 %

HWM stock opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

