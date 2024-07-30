Hsbc Global Res Downgrades Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Hold

Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.42.

NYSE CL opened at $100.88 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $291,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

