Hsbc Global Res Downgrades Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Hold

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

CL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $101.42. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

