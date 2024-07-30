Hsbc Global Res Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Hold

Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $100.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $101.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,054,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

