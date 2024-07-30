Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,240,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 25,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,727.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock worth $1,932,719. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 564,729 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 206,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 126,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

