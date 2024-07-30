Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.30-10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.31 billion.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $248.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.87 and a 200-day moving average of $251.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

