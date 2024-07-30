Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Lessened by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,974 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,505,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,528 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $957,762,000 after buying an additional 302,222 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $787,725,000 after buying an additional 460,649 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 2,232.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,760,000 after buying an additional 3,232,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Illumina by 41.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after buying an additional 801,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Scotiabank cut their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Illumina Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $195.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

