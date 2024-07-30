ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ IPA opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,052 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 4.87% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.