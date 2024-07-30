Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Price Target Raised to $37.50

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $37.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of IBCP opened at $34.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $41,633.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $41,633.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Independent Bank by 36.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 21,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

