INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Update

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days. Approximately 20.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at INmune Bio

In related news, Director Scott Juda purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,603 shares in the company, valued at $520,553.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 6.9% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Stock Performance

Shares of INMB stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 86.16%.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Further Reading

