Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 459,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,893 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $98,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 176,312.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $133.56 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $291.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.62.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

