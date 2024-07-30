Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Trading Down 10%

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 415,576,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 122,767,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Trading Down 10.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of £566,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78.

About Inspirit Energy

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

