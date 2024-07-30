Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $46.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

