Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IART. BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

IART stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

