Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 19.1 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $209,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,272,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,383,000. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 719,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 255,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,289,000 after purchasing an additional 252,015 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

