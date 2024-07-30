Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 321.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

Integra Resources Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG Free Report ) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Integra Resources accounts for approximately 5.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned 10.25% of Integra Resources worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

