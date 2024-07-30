Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 321.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.37.
Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
