Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,203,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $83,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,438,000 after buying an additional 131,679 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 227,439 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,270,000 after purchasing an additional 219,445 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 191,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ITCI stock opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

