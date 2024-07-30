Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 765,888 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IQI opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

