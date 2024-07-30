Investec Group (LON:INVP) Sets New 12-Month High at $616.00

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 616 ($7.92) and last traded at GBX 614 ($7.90), with a volume of 428228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 599 ($7.71).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Investec Group from GBX 540 ($6.95) to GBX 660 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 563.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 533.79. The stock has a market cap of £3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 820.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,520.55%.

In related news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 81,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.64), for a total transaction of £419,688.60 ($539,861.85). In related news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 81,335 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.64), for a total value of £419,688.60 ($539,861.85). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 53,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.69), for a total value of £279,999.20 ($360,173.91). Insiders sold a total of 287,667 shares of company stock valued at $158,410,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

