iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTM stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0733 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $9,773,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,702 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $151,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

