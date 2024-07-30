iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

