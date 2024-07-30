Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JNJ. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.56 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $381.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,532,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,620,000 after buying an additional 498,647 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.