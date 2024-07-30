Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXYFree Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

