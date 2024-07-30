Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Kansas City Life Insurance Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KCLI stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

