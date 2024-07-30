Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Target Price to $460.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $470.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.11.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $432.05 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $449.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.92 and its 200-day moving average is $418.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

