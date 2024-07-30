Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,803 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $80,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 360,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,367,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

KROS opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

About Keros Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.