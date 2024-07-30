Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $21.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

