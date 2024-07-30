Knife River (KNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Knife River to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($516.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Knife River to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.75. Knife River has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $83.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KNF

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.