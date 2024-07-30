Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 868.4 days.
Kyowa Kirin Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KYKOF opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38. Kyowa Kirin has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $20.31.
Kyowa Kirin Company Profile
