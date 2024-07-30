Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 868.4 days.

Kyowa Kirin Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KYKOF opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38. Kyowa Kirin has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

Get Kyowa Kirin alerts:

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceuticals for oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology therapeutic areas in Japan, the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products include ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.