Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Short Interest Up 26.0% in July

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 49,102 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $133,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,884,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRMR shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.