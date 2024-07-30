Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $88,293.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 458.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 142,543 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,196.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 587,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after acquiring an additional 131,881 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

