Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

LSCC opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $98,684,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after buying an additional 1,141,230 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after buying an additional 1,098,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

