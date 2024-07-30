Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.87.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

