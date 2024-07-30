Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,015 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,015 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in GSK by 69.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GSK opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.71%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

