Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,265 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,356,000 after acquiring an additional 162,614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NMI by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NMI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,205,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMIH stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

