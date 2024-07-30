Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 33,835 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 110.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $173,848.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,848.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,160,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,636 shares of company stock worth $7,242,839. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.63 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

