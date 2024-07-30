Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 48,967 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 111,288.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,967 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,584.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

ATGE stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

