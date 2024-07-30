Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,041 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $356,195,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,450 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $260,755,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 520,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,281,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 209,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.