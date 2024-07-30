Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 16,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 805.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 113,121 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,662,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

