Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,875,000 after buying an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,806,000 after buying an additional 124,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,539,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,423,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,325 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:RNR opened at $227.10 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $239.42. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.40.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

