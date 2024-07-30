Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 389.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,635 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 142.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,172,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,960,000 after buying an additional 689,256 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 686,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,386,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,736,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 261.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 157,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 396.5% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 137,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 109,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.97. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

