Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 156.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,928 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SLM worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 9.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 378.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 110.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 318,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 257.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

